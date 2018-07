BRIEF-Allergan And Molecular Partners Announce Two Positive Phase 3 Clinical Trials

July 19 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN AND MOLECULAR PARTNERS ANNOUNCE TWO POSITIVE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS FOR ABICIPAR PEGOL 8 AND 12-WEEK REGIMENS FOR THE TREATMENT IN PATIENTS WITH NEOVASCULAR AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* ALLERGAN - TWO PIVOTAL HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIALS DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF ABICIPAR 12-WEEK FIXED DOSING REGIMEN WITH 50 PERCENT FEWER INJECTIONS VERSUS RANIBIZUMAB

* FILING FOR ABICIPAR IS PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019

* ALLERGAN - ABICIPAR, ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF NON-INFERIORITY TO MONTHLY RANIBIZUMAB AT WEEK 52