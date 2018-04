BRIEF-Allergan And Richter Say Bipolar I Depression Study Meets Main Goal

April 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc - For Rgh-Md :

* ALLERGAN AND RICHTER ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THIRD OF THREE PIVOTAL TRIALS OF CARIPRAZINE IN BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT WAS MET IN STUDY EVALUATING PATIENTS WITH ACUTE BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION TREATED WITH CARIPRAZINE 1.5 MG VERSUS PLACEBO

* CARIPRAZINE WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN TRIAL

* PLANS TO INCLUDE DATA FROM ALL THREE PIVOTAL TRIALS IN CO’S SNDA TO U.S. FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MOST COMMONLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS IN CARIPRAZINE GROUPS WERE AKATHISIA, RESTLESSNESS, NAUSEA, AND FATIGUE

* EFFICACY OF CARIPRAZINE IN TREATMENT OF BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION HAS BEEN DEMONSTRATED IN THREE POSITIVE PIVOTAL TRIALS

* EFFICACY OF CARIPRAZINE IN TREATMENT OF BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION HAS BEEN DEMONSTRATED IN THREE POSITIVE PIVOTAL TRIALS