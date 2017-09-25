FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Allergan board authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan board of directors authorizes new $2 billion share repurchase program, affirms commitment to increasing cash dividend annually

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Reaffirming its 2017 financial guidance issued on August 3, 2017 company also affirmed Q3 revenue projections​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Company also reaffirms its commitment to pay down $3.75 billion of debt in 2018​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.21, revenue view $15.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan Plc - ‍“Continue to believe that Allergan stock is substantially undervalued​”

* Q3 revenue view $4.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.