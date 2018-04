BRIEF-Allergan Confirms It Is In Early Stages Of Considering Possible Offer For Shire

April 19 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING PRESS SPECULATION ON ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW

* COMPANY HAS HIRED MULTIPLE FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEW OF THESE OPTIONS.

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF CONSIDERING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SHIRE PLC

* NO OFFER HAS BEEN MADE TO SHIRE

* IN PROCESS OF EVALUATING A FULL RANGE OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS SUCH AS DIVESTITURES, COMBINATIONS AND ACQUISITIONS

* ALLERGAN -UNDER UK TAKEOVER CODE, CO REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 17 MAY, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR SHIRE OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO