March 18 (Reuters) - Allergan plc:

* ALLERGAN DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2020 CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.74 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON CLOSING DATE OF ABBVIE’S PENDING ACQUISITION OF ALLERGAN

* ALLERGAN'S Q2 2020 DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 16, 2020