May 22 (Reuters) - Allergan plc:

* ALLERGAN EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE COMPOUND FROM APTINYX DISCOVERY PLATFORM UNDER ONGOING RESEARCH COLLABORATION

* APTINYX - ALLERGAN EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE DRUG CANDIDATE AGN-241751, AN ORAL SMALL-MOLECULE N-METHYL-D-ASPARTATE