BRIEF-Allergan gives 2018 guidance based on Restasis competition

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS of no less than $15 if a Restasis generic competitor launches in january 2018

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS of no less than $16 if a Restasis generic competitor launches in july 2018

* Says expects 2018 non-GAAP EPS to be higher than 2017 if no Restasis generic competitor launches in 2018

* Says expects 2019 non-GAAP EPS to be higher than 2017 regardless of when a Restasis generic competitor launches Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)