BRIEF-Allergan, Ironwood Announce Settlement With Sun Pharma

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* IRONWOOD AND ALLERGAN ANNOUNCE SETTLEMENT WITH SUN PHARMA RESOLVING LINZESS® (LINACLOTIDE) PATENT LITIGATION

* SAYS PER SETTLEMENT TERMS, IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT UNITS OF SUN PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN U.S. BEGINNING FEB 1, 2031​

* SAYS ‍ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* SAYS IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, CO ANNOUNCED COMPANIES REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH WHOLLY-OWNED UNITS OF SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

* SAYS ‍AS A RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, ALL HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND SUN PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS TO BE DISMISSED​