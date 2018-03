March 13 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN PLC CEO BRENTON L. SAUNDERS’ 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $32.8 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* ALLERGAN SAYS CFO MARIA TERESA HILADO FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.8 MILLION ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2Dqtrmw) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)