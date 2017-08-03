BRIEF-Allergan Plc Q2 revenue $4.0 billion

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc
* Allergan reports continued strong execution in second quarter 2017 with 9% increase in GAAP net revenues to $4.0 billion
* Q2 revenue $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion
* Q2 2017 GAAP continuing operations loss per share of $2.35
* Q2 non-GAAP performance net income per share of $4.02
* Company raises full-year 2017 continuing operations guidance
* Company recorded restructuring charges of $65.6 million in q2 of 2017
* Sees full year 2017 GAAP loss per share $10.80 - $11.20
* Sees total net revenues in FY 2017 of $15,850 million - $16,050 million
* Sees FY non GAAP earnings per share $16.05 - $16.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.08, revenue view $15.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S