BRIEF-Allergan Plc Q2 revenue $4.0 billion

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan reports continued strong execution in second quarter 2017 with 9% increase in GAAP net revenues to $4.0 billion

* Q2 revenue $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.94 billion

* ‍Q2 2017 GAAP continuing operations loss per share of $2.35​

* Q2 non-GAAP performance net income per share of $4.02​

* Company raises full-year 2017 continuing operations guidance​

* Company recorded restructuring charges of $65.6 million in q2 of 2017​

* Sees full year 2017 GAAP loss per share $10.80 - $11.20​

* Sees total net revenues in FY 2017 of $15,850 million - $16,050 million

* Sees FY non GAAP earnings per share ‍$16.05 - $16.45​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.08, revenue view $15.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S