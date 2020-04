BRIEF-Allergan PLC Says On April 21 Sent A Notice To Its Directors And Its Officers

April 21 (Reuters) - Allergan plc:

* ALLERGAN PLC SAYS ON APRIL 21 SENT A NOTICE TO ITS DIRECTORS AND ITS OFFICERS - SEC FILING

* ALLERGAN - NOTICE TO DIRECTORS INFORMING THEM THAT BLACKOUT MAY BE IMPOSED DURING WHICH THEY WOULD BE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN TRADING RESTRICTIONS

* ALLERGAN PLC - BLACKOUT PERIOD COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS WEEK OF MAY 3, 2020 OR SHORTLY THEREAFTER

* ALLERGAN PLC - BLACKOUT PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO END BEFORE OR DURING WEEK OF MAY 31, 2020

* ALLERGAN PLC - THE IRISH HIGH COURT HAS SET MAY 6, 2020 AT 11:00 AM TO HEAR ALLERGAN’S APPLICATION TO SANCTION SCHEME

* ALLERGAN PLC - PENDING TRANSACTION WITH ABBVIE INC CONTINUES TO BE REVIEWED BY UNITED STATES FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

* ALLERGAN - IF FTC CLEARANCE ISN'T RECEIVED BY DATE OF IRISH HIGH COURT HEARING THEN CO WILL ASK COURT TO ADJOURN PROCEEDINGS TO SANCTION SCHEME Source text: [bit.ly/2VsAxmO] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)