BRIEF-Allergan reports Q3 revenue $4.03 bln, up 11 pct

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan reports solid top-line execution in third quarter 2017 with 11% increase in GAAP net revenues to $4.03 billion

* Q3 revenue $4.03 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.03 billion

* Allergan plc - ‍Q3 2017 GAAP continuing operations loss per share of $12.05​

* Allergan Plc - ‍Q3 non-GAAP performance net income per share of $4.15​

* Allergan Plc - ‍company narrows full-year 2017 non-GAAP net revenue and full-year 2017 non-GAAP performance net income per share guidance​

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan-Included within other income (expense), net in three months ended sept 30 is other-than-temporary impairment of teva securities of $1.3 billion

* Allergan Plc - sees FY GAAP total net revenues $15,875 million – $16,025 million‍​

* Fy2017 revenue view $15.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan Plc - sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $16.15 - $16.45‍​

* Allergan Plc - sees FY GAAP net loss per share $20.05 - $20.35

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allergan Plc - recognized an impairment of $3.2 billion related to restasis in the three months ended september 30, 2017‍​

* Allergan-Also recognized impairment of $164.0 million related to other dry eye ipr&d assets in three months ended september 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: