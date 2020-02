BRIEF-Allergan Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.97

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $4.57 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $5.22

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $4,351.0 MILLION VERSUS $4,079.7 MILLION

* SEES EXPECTS CLOSE OF PENDING ABBVIE TRANSACTION AROUND END OF Q1 2020

* DUE TO PENDING ABBVIE TRANSACTION, CO NOT HOSTING CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS Q4 AND FY 2019 RESULTS