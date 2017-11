Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan Plc​ announces its intention to begin process of selling the ordinary shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a prudent and orderly manner

* Allergan Plc​ says the details of potential transactions of sale of Teva Pharmaceutical’s ordinary shares are being considered

* Allergan Plc​ owns 9.9 percent stake in ‍teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gVC7IG) Further company coverage: