a month ago
BRIEF-Allergan submits investigational NDA for rtgel in combination with botox
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Allergan submits investigational NDA for rtgel in combination with botox

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Urogen Pharma Ltd:

* Investigational new drug application for rtgel™ in combination with botox® for the treatment of overactive bladder submitted to FDA by Allergan

* Says it will receive a milestone payment of $7.5 million under its exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with allergan

* Urogen Pharma - milestone payment resulting from Allergan's submission of investigational new drug application for rtgel in combination with botox to U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

