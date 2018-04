April 12 (Reuters) - Allerthal Werke AG:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL: 1.35 EUR / NO-PAR VALUE SHARE

* FY NET INCOME AT EUR 4.1 MILLION

* AIM OF THE COMPANY IS TO CONTINUE THE POSITIVE EARNINGS TREND OF RECENT YEARS IN 2018