April 3 (Reuters) - ALLERTHAL WERKE AG:

* 2019 NET PROFIT: EUR 1.9 MILLION

* FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2020, A SPECIFIC FORECAST IS NOT YET POSSIBLE

* ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED