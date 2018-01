Jan 24 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* ALLETE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RAISES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND AND LONG-TERM GROWTH OUTLOOK

* ALLETE INC - INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK TO 56 CENTS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 4.7 PERCENT

* ALLETE INC - UPWARD REVISING STATED ANNUAL AVERAGE LONG-TERM EARNINGS GROWTH OUTLOOK FROM A ‘MINIMUM OF 5 PERCENT’ TO A ‘RANGE OF 5-7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: