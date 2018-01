Jan 17 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY ADVANCES ITS GROWTH STRATEGY WITH PURCHASE OF SAFE HARBOR WIND TURBINES FROM GE

* ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY - ANNOUNCED A 40-MEGAWATT PURCHASE OF WIND TURBINES FROM GE RENEWABLE ENERGY​

* ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY - THE TURBINES WOULD CREATE MORE THAN 400 MW OF ADDITIONAL QUALIFIED WIND PROJECTS THROUGH 2021