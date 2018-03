March 15 (Reuters) - Allete Inc:

* ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY TO SUPPLY ELECTRICITY TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY UNDER POWER SALE AGREEMENT

* ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY - PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES​

* ‍ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY - ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: