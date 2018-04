BRIEF-Allgeier FY Consolidated EBITDA Down At EUR 26.5 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALLGEIER SE: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVES FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROPOSES DIVIDEND

* TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE GREW YOU TO REACH EUR 578.6 MILLION IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 501.0 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 26.5 MILLION IN REPORTING YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.5 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBIT STOOD AT EUR 13.5 MILLION IN YEAR UNDER REVIEW (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 17.8 MILLION)

* EUR 4.5 MILLION OF NET INCOME IN 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.7 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: PLANS GROWTH IN ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE OF BETWEEN 18 AND 23 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 6.0 AND 6.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)