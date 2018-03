March 15 (Reuters) - ALLGEIER SE:

* FY GROUP EBITDA AMOUNTED TO € 29.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 33.8 MILLION)

* FY PRELIMINARY EBT (EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES) OF 10.9 MILLION EURO (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 13.9 MILLION)

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 15 TO 20 PERCENT WITH EBITDA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 6 AND 6.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)