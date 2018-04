BRIEF-Allgeier FY Group Earnings After Taxes At EUR 4.5 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - ALLGEIER SE:

* FY GROUP’S TOTAL OUTPUT INCREASED TO € 578.6 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 501.0 MILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA AT € 29.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 33.8 MILLION)

* FY GROUP EBIT WAS € 13.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: € 17.8 MILLION)

* FY GROUP EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AT EUR 4.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.7 MILLION)

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES INCREASE IN GROUP SALES OF BETWEEN 18 AND 23 PERCENT WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 6.0 AND 6.5 PERCENT