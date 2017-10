Oct 26 (Reuters) - ALLGEIER SE:

* Q3 EBITDA OF EUR 10.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9 PER CENT ​

* Q3 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.7 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)