BRIEF-Alliance Aviation Says Virgin Australia Approached Co To Request Suspension Of Services Provided Under Existing Wet Lease Agreement

March 23 (Reuters) - Alliance Aviation Services Ltd :

* ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES - VIRGIN AUSTRALIA APPROACHED CO TO REQUEST SUSPENSION OF SERVICES PROVIDED UNDER EXISTING WET LEASE AGREEMENT

* ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES- IMPACT OF VA’S SUSPENSION OF SERVICES WILL BE TO REDUCE BLOCK HOURS BY 4,500 ON ANNUALISED BASIS SUSPENSION PERIOD

* ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES- TERMS RELATING TO SUSPENSION OF AGREEMENT ARE CURRENTLY BEING NEGOTIATED BETWEEN VA AND ALLIANCE

* ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES- ALLIANCE WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL FULLY CREWED CAPACITY AVAILABLE TO TRANSFER ACROSS TO ITS FIFO OPERATIONS

* ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD- VA HAS CONFIRMED LAST OF SERVICES TO BE OPERATED PRIOR TO SUSPENSION WILL BE AS OF CLOSE OF OPERATIONS ON 24TH MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: