April 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Aviation Services Ltd :

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY VIRGIN AUSTRALIA ENTERING VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATION

* “ALLIANCE’S CURRENT EXPOSURE, AS A RESULT OF VAH’S VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATION, IS IN ORDER OF $250,000 TO $300,000”

* NOTWITHSTANDING VAH ENTERING ADMINISTRATION FLIGHTS OPERATED BY CO PURSUANT TO MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION DEAL TO CONTINUE