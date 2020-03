BRIEF-Alliance Aviation Services Sees High Level Of Profitability For FY20 & Beyond

March 20 (Reuters) - Alliance Aviation Services Ltd :

* REQUESTED BY VIRGIN AUSTRALIA TO REDUCE MINIMUM NUMBER OF WETLEASE HOURS IT OPERATES DURING 2020

* IN FY20, MAY REPORT LOWER THAN FY19S PROFIT BEFORE TAX

* DURING 2HFY20 ALLIANCE HAS REDUCED STAFF NUMBERS BY 37 AND A RECRUITMENT FREEZE HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* NO NEGATIVE IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19 ON SERVICES OPERATED FOR MAJOR MINING CUSTOMERS

* STILL EXPECTS TO SUSTAIN A HIGH LEVEL OF PROFITABILITY FOR FY20 AND BEYOND

* EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN RPT SERVICES FOR REMAINDER OF CY20 IN ORDER OF 30%

* REDUCTION TO MINIMUM NUMBER OF WETLEASE HOURS WILL HAVE IMPACT ON 2HFY20 EARNINGS

* PERFORMANCE INCENTIVE PROGRAM APPLICABLE TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR FY20

* DECIDED TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED ON 5 FEB

* FOR RESOURCE SECTOR THERE NO NEGATIVE IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19, PREDICTS CONTRACT REVENUE WILL RISE TO 70%-80% OF TOTAL REVENUE

* NET EFFECT OF FLEET CHANGES WILL RESULT IN A TOTAL OPERATIONAL FLEET NUMBER OF 42 AT END OF FY20

* CO’S CURRENT FLEET PLAN DOES NOT FORESEE ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO PREVIOUS CAPEX GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS 2HFY20 CONTRIBUTION FROM AVIATION SERVICES TO BE MARGINALLY LESS THAN H1