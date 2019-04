April 22 (Reuters) - Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd:

* CO SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH GENERAL INSURANCE MALAYSIA TO ESTABLISH GENERAL BANCASSURANCE PARTNERSHIP

* UNIT ALLIANCE ISLAMIC BANK SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH GENERAL TAKAFUL MALAYSIA TO ESTABLISH BANCATAKAFUL PARTNERSHIP

* AGREEMENTS FOR A TERM OF 15-YEARS Source text bit.ly/2GAjI1T Further company coverage: