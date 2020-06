June 25 (Reuters) - Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 434.4 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 403.4 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 111.8 MILLION RGT

* CET1 RATIO STOOD AT 13.8% AS AT 31 MARCH

* NO SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND TO BE DECLARED, WILL CONSIDER FUTURE PAYMEMTS ONCE FULL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS CLEAR

* IN FY21, TO REDUCE EXPOSURE IN HIGH RISK SEGMENTS, & BE SELECTIVE IN NEW LOAN ORIGINATION,