April 16 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA PROVIDES CARD SERVICES PERFORMANCE UPDATE FOR MARCH 2018

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP - NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PERCENT

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP - NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)