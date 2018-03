BRIEF-Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook

March 29 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA PROVIDES STATEMENT REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ANNOUNCED WIND-DOWN OF DATA PROVIDER RELATIONSHIPS

* ALLIANCE DATA - FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS - REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP - NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: