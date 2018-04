April 3 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS - ON APRIL 2, DEPOSITED SUFFICIENT FUNDS WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. TO REDEEM ALL OF OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Gwf2fa) Further company coverage: