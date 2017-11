Nov 21 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP - ‍PRECIMA SIGNED A NEW LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED​

PRECIMA WILL GIVE DATA TO SUPPORT MARKETING STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT, ALONG WITH A NUMBER OF OTHER SERVICES, ACROSS LOBLAW'S RETAIL NETWORK