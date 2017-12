Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ITS COLUMBUS, OHIO-BASED CARD SERVICES BUSINESS TO LAUNCH NEW BRANDED CREDIT CARD FOR GUESS? INC - SEC FILING

* ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP - CO, GUESS? WILL WORK TOGETHER TO DEVELOP AND LAUNCH AN INTEGRATED CREDIT AND MARKETING PROGRAM Source text: [bit.ly/2C26qH3] Further company coverage: