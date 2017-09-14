FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Data's Epsilon business signs renewal agreement with Mizkan America
September 14, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data's Epsilon business signs renewal agreement with Mizkan America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp:

* Alliance Data - on Sept 14, 2017 co announced that its Epsilon business has signed a renewal agreement with Mizkan America

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - Epsilon will now serve as agency of record for Mizkan brands four monks and nature’s intent​

* Alliance Data Systems - ‍under terms of expansion deal, epsilon to provide variety of agency services, such as creative development, strategic planning, Source text - bit.ly/2wrJMUD Further company coverage:

