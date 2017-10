Sept 27 (Reuters) - ALLIANCE DEVELOPPEMENT CAPITAL SIIC SE :

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS AFTER DISPOSAL EUR 0.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2fqKH1r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)