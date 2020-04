April 15 (Reuters) - Alliance Healthcare Group Ltd :

* WILL TEMPORARILY CEASE THOSE SERVICES DEEMED AS NON-ESSENTIAL SUCH AS ELECTIVE MEDICAL PROCEDURES

* UPDATE ON OPERATIONS FOLLOWING CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

* 4 MAIN BUSINESS SEGMENTS & JAGA-ME PERMITTED TO OPERATE AND CO OBTAINED EXEMPTION FROM SUSPENSION FOR SUCH SERVICES