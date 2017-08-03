BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare qtrly GAAP loss per share $‍0.03​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Alliance Healthcare Services reports results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $137.3 million versus $125.3 million
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $529 - $540 million
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $54 - $70 million
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says no Q2 2017 earnings conference call due to co’s announcement of signing of a definitive merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: