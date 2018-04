April 30 (Reuters) - Alliance Holdings GP LP:

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. REPORTS QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION BY 0.7% TO $0.7475 PER UNIT; AND UPDATES SIMPLIFICATION EFFORTS

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP LP QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.73

* ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $457.0 MILLION VERSUS $461 MILLION