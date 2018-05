May 1 (Reuters) - Alliance Media Holdings Inc:

* ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES EXPECTED LOSSES IN TOYS R US BANKRUPTCY

* ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO INCUR LOSSES IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.1 MILLION TO $1.5 MILLION ON UNPAID INVOICES FOR PRODUCT SHIPPED TO TOYS R US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: