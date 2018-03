March 13 (Reuters) - Alliance Mma Inc:

* ALLIANCE MMA SETTLES CLASS ACTION LITIGATION

* ALLIANCE MMA - ‍UNDER TERMS, SETTLEMENT AMOUNT ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO WILL BE COVERED IN FULL BY D&O INSURER​

* ALLIANCE MMA INC - ‍IF SETTLEMENT APPROVED BY COURT, SETTLEMENT WILL LEAD TO A DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST DEFENDANTS IN LITIGATION​

* ALLIANCE MMA INC - ‍AGREED TO SETTLE, RESOLVE A STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED IN APRIL 2017