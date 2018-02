Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc:

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL REPORTS IMPROVED SALES AND GROSS PROFIT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTMENTS IN COMPELLING OPPORTUNITIES

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL INC QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.80

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL INC - QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $477.8 MILLION VERSUS $454.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: