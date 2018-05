BRIEF-Alliance One International To Expand Production Of Canadian Cannabis Subsidiary

May 21 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc:

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION EXPANSION OF ITS CANADIAN CANNABIS SUBSIDIARY, LAUNCH OF NEW BRAND

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL INC - PHASE 1 OF EXPANSION IS A $27 MILLION INVESTMENT

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL - PHASE 1 WILL INCREASE FACILITY’S ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO 18,000 KILOGRAMS; EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE IN SPRING 2019

* ALLIANCE ONE INTERNATIONAL INC - SALES TO MEDICAL PATIENTS IN CANADA WILL REMAIN UNDER CURRENT BRANDING OF CANADA'S ISLAND GARDEN