April 7 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO 144.3 MILLION STG

* VERY DIFFICULT TO FORECAST BUT WE ANTICIPATE THAT TRADING WILL BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF

* ENTERED 2020 WELL-POSITIONED FOR FURTHER GROWTH

* EXPECTING TO SEE SOME IMPACT ON REVENUES THIS YEAR AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS

* TAKEN DECISION NOT TO PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDING 2019