BRIEF-Alliance Pharma H1 sales up 8 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc

* H1 sales up 8% at GBP 50.3 million versus GBP 46.4 million year ago

* Co traded in line with board's expectations in H1

* Continue to expect decision in current quarter on UK regulatory approval of Diclectin

* H1 free cash flow expected to be approximately GBP 11.1 million, in-line with free cash flow generated in H2 of 2016

* Net debt decreased to approximately GBP 63.4 million as at 30 June 2017 from GBP 76.1 million as at 31 December 2016