BRIEF-Alliance Pharma PLC Says FY19 Results In Line With Jan 22 Trading Update

March 23 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma PLC:

* ALLIANCE CONFIRMS THAT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2019 ARE IN LINE WITH GROUP’S FY TRADING UPDATE ISSUED ON 22 JAN

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S TRADING IN CURRENT YEAR IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST

* ANTICIPATE THAT TRADING WILL BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF OF CURRENT YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* SHANGHAI OFFICE HAS NOW FULLY REOPENED.

* ANTICIPATE THAT DEMAND IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION, INCLUDING CHINA, WILL BE LOWER IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* SUPPLY CHAIN IS HOLDING UP WELL AND DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL SUPPLY IMPACT IN CURRENT YEAR

* SALES IN UK AND MAINLAND EUROPE BUSINESSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: