March 1 (Reuters) - Alliance Pharma Plc:

* ‍PETER BUTTERFIELD, CURRENTLY DEPUTY CEO, WILL TAKE OVER FROM JOHN DAWSON AS CEO ON 1 MAY 2018​

* ‍DAVID COOK, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY FOR ALMOST FOUR YEARS, WILL TAKE OVER AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN FROM ANDREW SMITH​