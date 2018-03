BRIEF-Alliance Pipeline Announces Open Season For Additional 2021 Capacity

March 28 (Reuters) - Alliance Pipeline Ltd:

* ALLIANCE PIPELINE ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL 2021 CAPACITY

* ALLIANCE PIPELINE - OPEN SEASON FOR ESTIMATED 400 MILLION CUBIC FEET/DAY ADDITIONAL FIRM SERVICE, COMMENCING AT ANTICIPATED IN-SERVICE DATE IN Q4 2021

* ALLIANCE PIPELINE - SUBJECT TO RESULTS OF OPEN SEASONS, THE ABOUT $2 BILLION PROJECT TO BE BACKSTOPPED BY LONG TERM TAKE-OR-PAY CONTRACTS