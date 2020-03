March 13 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP:

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP - ON MARCH 9, CO AND UNIT ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $537.75 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, REDUCING TO $459.5 MILLION ON MAY 23, 2021