BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP announces qtrly ‍diluted EPU $0.46​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding LP
* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces third quarter results
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP : Qtrly AB Holding diluted EPU $0.46
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - Qtrly GAAP net revenue $812.2 million versus $747.6 million
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly U.S. GAAP net revenues $812.2 million versus $747.6 million
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly adjusted diluted net income of $0.51 per unit
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- Total net inflows were $4.5 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $4.7 billion in previous quarter
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - Total assets under management as of september 30, 2017 were $534.9 billion, up $18.3 billion, or 3.5%, from June 30, 2017
* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- Net inflows to institutional channel were $1.4 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: