FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP announces qtrly ‍diluted EPU $0.46​
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 25, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Holding LP announces qtrly ‍diluted EPU $0.46​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding LP

* AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. announces third quarter results

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP : Qtrly ‍AB Holding diluted EPU $0.46​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - Qtrly GAAP net revenue $812.2 million versus $747.6 million

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly ‍ U.S. GAAP net revenues $812.2 million versus $747.6 million

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP qtrly adjusted diluted net income of $0.51 per unit​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $786.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- ‍Total net inflows were $4.5 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $4.7 billion in previous quarter​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP - ‍Total assets under management as of september 30, 2017 were $534.9 billion, up $18.3 billion, or 3.5%, from June 30, 2017​

* AllianceBernstein Holding LP- ‍Net inflows to institutional channel were $1.4 billion in Q3, compared to net inflows of $1.2 billion in prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.